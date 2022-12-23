Home Cities Vijayawada

International Vaccination Centre at GGH from December 24

The centre works will initially start with yellow fever vaccines and gradually implementing all the vaccinations of international concern.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will begin an International Vaccination Centre at Government  General Hospital, Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) campus Vijayawada from December 24. The centre works will initially start with yellow fever vaccines and gradually implementing all the vaccinations of international concern.

In a release on Thursday Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas stated “All the applications of requisites who want to go to abroad will be processed for the 17D vaccine after sending the passport copy to the email yfvcsmcggh@gmail.com, and they will get the appointment on their mobile number as well as the mail. The slots will open only on Tuesdays between 10.00  am to 4.00 pm.”

The commissioner further said “ Keeping in view students and those on urgent trips,  we are planning to take up tatkal schemes to vaccinate on all working days with a condition of vaccination of a  minimum of two persons subject to multiples of two persons.” He urged the applicants to send the request at WhatsApp number 8978633599. “Our URL  for fixing the appointments will be notified shortly. After getting confirmation through mail or WhatsApp payment details will be sent to the applicants.”  

Yellow fever is not present in India, travellers coming from central African and south American countries are dangerous carriers of the disease to our country as well as to our state also, so the need for vaccination is essential to the travellers going to those countries from Andhra Pradesh state.

