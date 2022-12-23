Home Cities Vijayawada

TTD gets its interim exec officer till Jan 2

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal has been given full additional charge of the post of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, during the leave period of TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy from December 22 to January 2, 2023. Dharma Reddy went on leave following the untimely demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V Veera Brahmaiah has been given full additional charge of the post of Additional EO during the leave period of Dharma Reddy. On his return from leave, Dharma Reddy will be re-posted as TTD Additional Executive Officer. He is also given full additional charge of the post of TTD Executive Officer. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday.

