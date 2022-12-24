Age limit for cop posts hiked

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday announced age relaxation for constable posts by increasing the upper age limit by two years, from 24 to 26 for the aspirants (both male and female) of constable post.

“The government has taken up the recruitment process for 6,511 police jobs including 411 SI posts and 6,100 constables in various wings such as law and order and armed reserve forces. We could not conduct the recruitment drive in two years owing to COVID-19 and this will give a chance to those who have crossed the 24 years, said the DGP Rajendranath Reddy.

