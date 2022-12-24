Amid rise in accidents, denizens call for foot-over bridges at busy junctions

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accidents have become a frequent phenomenon at busy junctions of Eluru Road, MG road, BRTS road and Besant junction in the city. Most junctions on the Besant road lack a footover bridge and pedestrians are compelled to cross the busy roads, putting their lives at risk.

A major mishap was averted on Friday when a speeding auto rammed into a 35-year-old woman while she was crossing Besant road junction, jammed due to Christmas shoppers. She sustained minor injuries and left the place immediately.

The accident could have been averted if there was a foot-over-bridge. Though there are zebra crossings at all major intersections on the road, the indisciplinary attitude on the part of vehicle drivers keeps pedestrians at risk.

“There is a huge need for VMC to construct foot-over bridges at various places in order to avoid minor accidents and in the view of pedestrian safety,” opined Sambasiva Rao, a resident of Suryaraopet.

The residents have been long demanding foot-over-bridges at different intersections on Besant road, but all in vain.

According to VMC officials, the city has two operational footover bridges in MG road and the other at Eenadu junction. “At present, we are not focusing on the Besant road area and have not received any such proposals from traffic,” added the official. Every year, a continuous surge in number of accidents is reported due to the increase in vehicular traffic. According to NCRB data for 2021, as many as 283 pedestrians were injured and nearly 104 died in the city.

