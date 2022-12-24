TIME students secure top ranks in CAT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 11 students from Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) aced in Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022. They got placed in Indian Institute of Management. On the occasion, a meeting was held for meritorious students at institute office here on Friday. TIME Director Narasimha said that Indian government conducts CAT every year for admissions in IIMs and the students aced national level ranks. Nelluri Sanjeevan from Vijayawada secured first rank in the State by securing 99.66 percent. Gupta with 99.23 percent including Vishnu Vishal, Shabum, Santosh Pritam, Ramesh Babu, Prithvi Narayana, P Karthik, M Praveen and V Rajeev scored top marks.. He felicitated the students and congratulated them.