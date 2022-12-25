Home Cities Vijayawada

Govt committed to consumers’ rights: Minister

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

Minister Venkata Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao asserted that the government is committed to safeguard the rights of consumers.

Participating in a programme organised to mark National Consumer Day on Saturday, the minister said all measures have been taken by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the rights of consumers.

He explained that consumers, from urban and rural areas, can lodge complaints online  in case they feel they have been cheated after purchasing a product.

Besides taking steps to control adulteration of food, officials are also trying to prevent  irregularities in quantities of fuel and gold, he said. Rao recalled that gold merchants were booked during the recent raids conducted at various jewellery stores to check for irregularities.  

AP State Planning Commission vice president Malladi Vishnu, Commissioner (Civil Supplies) H Arun Kumar and other officials were present.

