Random Covid testing begins at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports subjected two per cent of international travellers to a Coronavirus test on Saturday, in line with the Union health ministry’s guidelines. Considering the upcoming festival season and keeping in mind the sudden spurt in cases of the new Omicron variant, BF.7, in Japan, China, South Korea, Brazil and other countries, the Centre had directed State governments to randomly test two percent of international passengers at all airports.

“Four passengers of the total 140 who arrived from Sharjah were subject to random Covid-19 testing at Vijayawada airport. They all tested negative. Those found to be symptomatic during screening will immediately be isolated. I request all passengers to cooperate with the on-ground staff,” Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikantha Reddy said.

Stating that three international services, two to Sharjah and one to Kuwait, are currently being operated from the airport, he said arrangements are being made to screen passengers.

Meanwhile, 168 passengers who arrived at Visakhapatnam International Airport from Singapore through Scoot airlines were subjected to random testing on Saturday night.

Samples of four passengers were collected and they all tested negative, airport director K Srinivasa Rao said.

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports subjected two per cent of international travellers to a Coronavirus test on Saturday, in line with the Union health ministry’s guidelines. Considering the upcoming festival season and keeping in mind the sudden spurt in cases of the new Omicron variant, BF.7, in Japan, China, South Korea, Brazil and other countries, the Centre had directed State governments to randomly test two percent of international passengers at all airports. “Four passengers of the total 140 who arrived from Sharjah were subject to random Covid-19 testing at Vijayawada airport. They all tested negative. Those found to be symptomatic during screening will immediately be isolated. I request all passengers to cooperate with the on-ground staff,” Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikantha Reddy said. Stating that three international services, two to Sharjah and one to Kuwait, are currently being operated from the airport, he said arrangements are being made to screen passengers. Meanwhile, 168 passengers who arrived at Visakhapatnam International Airport from Singapore through Scoot airlines were subjected to random testing on Saturday night. Samples of four passengers were collected and they all tested negative, airport director K Srinivasa Rao said.