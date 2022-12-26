Centre extending all support to AP: Union Minister of State for External Affairs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Narendra Modi led Centre has been extending all possible support for the development of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in strengthening the railway lines. The Union Minister, along with State BJP leaders, inaugurated the railway underpass built at Bhimavaram on Saturday. Muraleedharan said the Centre has constructed the underpass considering the importance of connecting the national highway without any traffic hassles. He said revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju hails from the region and the Centre has been conducting a year-long celebrations to commemorate the contribution of the revolutionary to the freedom struggle. “We will also build a memorial for Alluri at Mogallu,’’ he said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party will celebrate Good Governance Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.