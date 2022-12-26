Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre extending all support to AP: Union Minister of State for External Affairs

Muraleedharan said the Centre has constructed the underpass considering the importance of connecting the national highway without any traffic hassles.

Published: 26th December 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Narendra Modi led Centre has been extending all possible support for the development of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in strengthening the railway lines. The Union Minister, along with State BJP leaders, inaugurated the railway underpass built at Bhimavaram on Saturday.

Muraleedharan said the Centre has constructed the underpass considering the importance of connecting the national highway without any traffic hassles.

He said revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju hails from the region and the Centre has been conducting a year-long celebrations to commemorate the contribution of the revolutionary to the freedom struggle.

“We will also build a memorial for Alluri at Mogallu,’’ he said. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party will celebrate Good Governance Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Union Minister of State
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp