None can beat Vajpayee: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday offered floral tributes at the portrait of the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, on his 98th birth anniversary.

“Vajpayee was a great orator. I was once privileged to attended the National Executive seminar in Odisha with him. Lakhs of people listened to him spell-bound. I feel no once can surpass Vajpayee as an orator,’’ added the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Biswa Bhusan said, “India made history by successfullly conducting five nuclear tests, from May 11 to May 13 in 1998. Atal Bihari Vajpayee also launched his dream project The Golden Quadrilateral also known as Swarna Chaturbhuj, the highspeed national highways project connecting the four metropolitan cities.”

