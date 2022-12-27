14-year-old girl to lead AP at CBSE National TT Tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 14-year-old Vijayawada girl Gorremuchu Sushmitha will represent the state as the captain of the State Table Tennis (TT) team in the CBSE National TT Tournament, scheduled to be held at Sri Prakash International School in Peddapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

In a first-of-its-kind in Vijayawada city, Sushmitha bagged gold medal in under-19 girls category in the state-level CBSE Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Cluster Table Tennis tournament held at Olive Mount Global School in Hyderabad in the second week of December. She also bagged a silver medal in the table-tennis doubles matches (girls).

Speaking to TNIE, Susmita said, “I will focus on keeping AP in one of the top three states in CBSE Nationals under-19 (girls) tournament. My journey would have not been possible without the support of my parents, G Sashidhar and Lakshmi and my coach Srinivasa Rao.”

