Jio kick-starts 5G services in Tirumala, Vizag; to cover entire AP by 2023 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jio has started its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh by launching its 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur. Information Technology and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath and Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services at an event organised in Vijayawada on Monday.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

Amarnath said, “Apart from their existing investment of Rs 26,000 crores, Jio has additionally invested over Rs 6,500 crores for deploying 5G network in AP and this shows their immense commitment towards the state’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in whole of Andhra Pradesh.”

Jawahar Reddy said, “With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Andhra Pradesh is not just getting the best telecommunication network, but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business.

It will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes till the last mile user.’’ Starting 26 December, Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience free unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed.

