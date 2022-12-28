Helium balloon blast: Two minor girls still critical

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two girls, who suffered serious injures after a helium balloon exploded at Agriripalli village in Eluru district near Vijayawada, continued to be in critical condition on Tuesday.The victims--12-year-old Sk. Maalin and her friend 6-year-old Parasa Mallika-- who suffered 50% and 65% burns respectively, were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada following the accident, which occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to Agiripalli Sub-Inspector N Chanti Babu, a woman named Sk. Alia of Agiripalli visited the Saptagiri Grameena Bank on Monday afternoon along with her daughter Maalin and her friend Mallika. “When Alia was inside the bank, the two children went up to the bank’s terrace to play. A large helium balloon that was installed close to the roof of the building exploded after it was exposed to the heat erupting from a chimney of a nearby restaurant. This caused a huge noising leaving the girls seriously injured,” said Chanti Babu. Following which, locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured girls to the hospital.

The Agiripalli police booked a case against the owner of SS Restaurant for negligence. The cops said that the role of the persons who installed the balloon and others involved is under the scanner.The helium balloon was reportedly installed by a political party, however, police officials are of the view that the negligence of the restaurant management led to the horrifying incident.v

