Home Cities Vijayawada

Helium balloon blast: Two minor girls still critical

Restaurant owner booked for negligence, lens on role of those who installed balloon

Published: 28th December 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Image used for representation purpose only. (File photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two girls, who suffered serious injures after a helium balloon exploded at Agriripalli village in Eluru district near Vijayawada, continued to be  in critical condition on Tuesday.The victims--12-year-old Sk. Maalin and her friend  6-year-old Parasa Mallika-- who suffered 50% and 65% burns respectively, were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada following the accident, which occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to Agiripalli Sub-Inspector N Chanti Babu, a woman named Sk. Alia of Agiripalli visited the Saptagiri Grameena Bank on Monday afternoon along with her daughter Maalin and her friend Mallika. “When Alia was inside the bank, the two children went up to the bank’s terrace to play. A large helium balloon that was installed close to the roof of the building exploded after it was exposed to the heat erupting from a chimney of a nearby restaurant. This caused a huge noising leaving the girls seriously injured,” said Chanti Babu. Following which, locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured girls to the hospital.

The Agiripalli police booked a case against the owner of SS Restaurant for negligence. The cops said that the role of the persons who installed the balloon and others involved is under the scanner.The helium balloon was reportedly installed by a political party, however, police officials are of the view that the negligence of the restaurant management led to the horrifying incident.v

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp