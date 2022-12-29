Amaravati Bonsai Garden inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Bonsai Garden was inaugurated on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Park near Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city, said Amaravati Bonsai Society president Amrita Kumar.He said that there are 25 types of bonsai plants in the garden started with the cooperation of VMC. He said that a free exhibition has been arranged for the visitors who come to the park every day. V-P Erneni Padmaja, amd others were present.

