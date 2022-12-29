Amaravati Bonsai Garden inaugurated

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Bonsai Garden was inaugurated on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Park near Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city, said Amaravati Bonsai Society president Amrita Kumar.He said that there are 25 types of bonsai plants in the garden started with the cooperation of VMC. He said that a free exhibition has been arranged for the visitors who come to the park every day. V-P Erneni Padmaja, amd others were present.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Four militants travelling to Kashmir in truck killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu
Russian invasion of Ukraine revives nuclear warfare nightmare
Reggae artist and Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies at 31
Kerala man slits throat of 17-year-old lover, arrested
Mother-daughter duo from China test Covid positive in TN
'Highly motivated' Nadal ready for Djokovic challenge in Australia