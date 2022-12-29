Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM AP hosts ‘Aadigyan’, welcomes international students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) University-Andhra Pradesh welcomed the students and faculty of the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), Malaysia through the Aadigyan-Indian Immersion programme, a initiative to promote India’s culture and knowledge traditions.  

The one-week-long programme was organised by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies and Vice-Chancellor of SRM,  Prof Manoj K Arora inaugurated the event.Associate Director of the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti received the international students. The students also participated in various short courses on Data Analysis, Samaj Seva and the art of the negotiation and digital marketing offered by Paari School of Business.

They also visited the famous landmarks of Vijayawada like Dhyana Buddha statue, Prakasam Barrage, Kondapalli fort etc., They interacted with industry experts and 160 international students of SRM. The programme ended with a valedictory session, facilitating faculty and students of UTP.

