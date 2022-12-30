Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops destroy seized ganja worth Rs 50 lakh

They warned that stringent action would be taken according to law, for those who found indulging in anti-social activities such as ganja smuggling and consumption.

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police on Thursday destroyed about 7,459 kg of ganja seized in 18 cases under Operation Parivarthana here at Donabanda quarry under Kanchikacherla police station limits.The seized ganja was set afire by NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials.

They warned that stringent action would be taken according to law, for those who found indulging in anti-social activities such as ganja smuggling and consumption.The estimated value of destroyed ganja seized in 18 cases across various police stations under NTR district Commissionerate is said to be over Rs 50 lakh in open market.

