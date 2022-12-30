Home Cities Vijayawada

Lucky shopping mall opens on a grand note in Vijayawada

Published: 30th December 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mrunal Thakur at the inaugural ceremony of Lucky shopping mall I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lucky Shopping Mall was inaugurated on a grand note in Vijayawada by Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh on Thursday. Film actress Mrunal Thakur, former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, AP Fibrenet Chairman P Gowtham Reddy, Vijayawada East constituency YSRCP In-charge Devineni Avinash, Lucky Fashions owner Srinivas and others attended to the opening of the shop.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Lucky Fashions in the city will be a boon to people and congratulated the mall owners Srinivas and Rathaiah for opening a second branch in Vijayawada.Srinivas stated that they are offering lakhs of designs and thousands of varieties in men, women, kids’ wear including affordable pattu sarees for all walks of life. He also informed that offers are available on all varieties on the occasion of festival season and appealed people to visit the showroom without fail.

