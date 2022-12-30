Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada sees 17.6% drop in crime rate, sharp rise in POCSO cases continues  

At least 154 POCSO cases were reported in the city this year as against 100 cases in 2021

Published: 30th December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

'Crime Rate' is calculated by dividing the number of cases reported by the population size in lakhs. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The crime rate in Krishna district has dropped by 17.6 per cent this year. According to Krishna district Superintendent of police Palle Jashuva, 10,762 cases have been registered this year as against 13,061 cases in 2021.      

While addressing an annual crime review meeting in Machilipatnam on Thursday, Palle Jashuva said that policing, awareness programmes and effective management of women police services helped in curbing crime cases in the district. However, there has been an increase in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases and crime against women. At least 154 POCSO cases have been reported this year as against 100 cases in 2021.

Likewise, 1,259 cases of crime against women were reported this year as against 1,133 cases last year. Explaining that all the cases pertaining to crime against women are taken seriously, the SP said, “Women used to hesitate to lodge a complaint and suffered in silence. But it is through our outreach programmes, we gave a sense of confidence that we are here to serve them and address their grievance immediately.” “The number of cases might be high but there is a deterrence among the public,” he added.

Jashuva said that there has been a sharp decline in culpable homicides, murder, robbery and theft cases. “Police successfully recovered a total of Rs 4.20 crore lost property in 562 theft cases across the district.”With organising three Lok Adalats in this year successfully, at least 40 per cent of pending cases reported in the district have been resolved.

The SP further said that Krishna district police were the first to crack loan app harassment cases in the State and urged the people to report any kind of cybercrime by dialling 1930. “District saw an increase of 77 cases in cybercrime cases,” he added. He further explained to media persons about various technological initiatives and measures being taken by the police in reducing crimes in the district.

