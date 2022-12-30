Home Cities Vijayawada

VIT-AP karateka bags two medals at National ITF Taekwondo Championship

Kambham Vinay, who hails from Guntur district is a second year engineering student of VIT-AP.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A mechanical student from Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati won two medals with his splendid performance at the 25th AITA (All India Taekwon-do Association)  National ITF Taekwon-do championship-2022 held in Ongole.

Kambham Vinay, who hails from Guntur district is a second year engineering student of VIT-AP. He won a gold in the 64 kgs power breaking category and climbed another gold in sparring category of the championship.

He even won one gold and bronze in a Kyorigi event held in Saroornagar stadium in Hyderabad last year.V-C Dr S V Kota Reddy and Registrar of VIT-AP Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti appreciated him.

