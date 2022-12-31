Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC’s revenue spike by 46.7% in FY 2022-23

Through these efforts, it secured fifth rank in all India Swachh Survekshan 2022 and also got appreciations from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she added.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The revenue of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) from property tax has increased by 46.7 per cent till date when compared to the 2021-22 financial year, said Mayor of VMC Rayani Bhagya Lakshmi. Meanwhile, it has been increased by 48.4 per cent through vacant land tax of 17.3 per cent through water charges of 56.6 per cent through sewerage charges and 11.9 per cent through profession tax, stated the VMC mayor. Adding to this, the revenue through building permissions has increased by 14.9 per cent.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the mayor revealed the facts, achievements and their plan of action. She said that with the municipal corporation efforts and utmost dedication, have worked towards keeping the city clean by implementing several activities. Through these efforts, it secured fifth rank in all India Swachh Survekshan 2022 and also got appreciations from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she added.

She also said VMC has completed the road works of 16 km of cc roads and 18 km of BT roads with 37.25 crore under general funds and grants, where it covered the patch works/pothole repair works with 6.4 crore budget.

Commissioner of VMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that a total of 2,846 sanitary workers were given ESI Health Cards in 2022, VMC provides safety gear for each worker as well as conducts health camps once every three months. He also stated that it will introduce a vehicle tracking system soon for effective management of garbage from the source to the dumping yard. Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sailaja Reddy said “The VMC has taken up Vidhyadharapuram Stadium Construction with Rs 6 crore.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada VMC
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp