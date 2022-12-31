VMC’s revenue spike by 46.7% in FY 2022-23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The revenue of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) from property tax has increased by 46.7 per cent till date when compared to the 2021-22 financial year, said Mayor of VMC Rayani Bhagya Lakshmi. Meanwhile, it has been increased by 48.4 per cent through vacant land tax of 17.3 per cent through water charges of 56.6 per cent through sewerage charges and 11.9 per cent through profession tax, stated the VMC mayor. Adding to this, the revenue through building permissions has increased by 14.9 per cent.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the mayor revealed the facts, achievements and their plan of action. She said that with the municipal corporation efforts and utmost dedication, have worked towards keeping the city clean by implementing several activities. Through these efforts, it secured fifth rank in all India Swachh Survekshan 2022 and also got appreciations from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she added.

She also said VMC has completed the road works of 16 km of cc roads and 18 km of BT roads with 37.25 crore under general funds and grants, where it covered the patch works/pothole repair works with 6.4 crore budget.

Commissioner of VMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that a total of 2,846 sanitary workers were given ESI Health Cards in 2022, VMC provides safety gear for each worker as well as conducts health camps once every three months. He also stated that it will introduce a vehicle tracking system soon for effective management of garbage from the source to the dumping yard. Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sailaja Reddy said “The VMC has taken up Vidhyadharapuram Stadium Construction with Rs 6 crore.”

