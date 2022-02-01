STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 killed in bus-truck collision

The bus carrying 28 passengers was on its way to Mylavaram from Vijayawada, while the truck was on its way to Ibrahimpatnam from Thiruvur. 

Published: 01st February 2022 07:51 AM

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two people were killed and five others injured in a collision between an APSRTC bus and a truck near Chevuturu village under G Kondur mandal Monday evening.

According to G Kondur police, the accident happened around 7 pm. The bus carrying 28 passengers was on its way to Mylavaram from Vijayawada, while the truck was on its way to Ibrahimpatnam from Thiruvur. 

The deceased were identified as Mareedu and Vineela of Penuvalli in the neighbouring Telangana.  Upon receiving information about the road accident, G Kondur police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital.

