Fire broke out at Gollapudi Commercial Complex

Minor fire broke out at a grocery shop in Gollapudi Commercial Complex under Bhavanipuram police station limits in Vijayawada on Friday morning.

Published: 01st February 2022

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minor fire broke out at a grocery shop in Gollapudi Commercial Complex under Bhavanipuram police station limits in Vijayawada on Friday morning. A team of fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

No casualties were reported and stock worth around Rs 10 lakh and furniture were gutted. Fire department officials said that they received a call around 7 am in the morning regarding a fire at Shiva Kumar Trading company in the shop number 351. 

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit.“The situation was brought under control in less than an hour,” the officer said. A case has been registered and both police and fire department officials are investigating the reasons behind the fire.

