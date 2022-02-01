STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speed up Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works: Nivas

Published: 01st February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

J Nivas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Monday directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction works of Dr Br Ambedkar Smruti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan and make it operational by April 23.The Collector participated in a review meeting held with the officials of APIIC at his camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said that the State government has proposed to construct Ambedkar Smruti Vanam on 18 acres of land in the Swaraj Maidan at an estimated cost of Rs 249 crore.Already, buildings of several government departments were removed and the land for the project was readied.

As part of the project, a convention centre with 2,000 seating capacity, an open air theatre with 500 seating capacity and a mediation centre with 100 seating capacity will be constructed, he said. 

