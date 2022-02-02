STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 of a weaver’s family end lives in Pedana

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Padmanabham took a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh from a private financier Jeevan Prasad last year and failed to repay it on time.

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to bear losses and failing to repay loans taken at high interest rates, three members of a weaver’s family allegedly died by suicide in Pedana town on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Kasham Padmanabham, 52, his wife Naga Leelavathi, 45, and their son Raja Nagendra, 24.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Padmanabham took a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh from a private financier Jeevan Prasad last year and failed to repay it on time.Kin of the deceased alleged that Prasad pressurised them to pay around Rs 4.5 lakh, including the interest.“Unable to bear pressure from the financier, the family committed suicide on Sunday night,” said circle inspector Veerayya Goud.The police registered a case and an investigation is on.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Comments

