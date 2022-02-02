Crackdown on banned tobacco products in district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police have arrested 133 persons and registered cases against them during extensive operations carried out to curb illegal transportation and storage of banned tobacco products in the last three days across the district.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal in a press release on Tuesday said both special branch and Law and Order police took part in the three-day drive and seized gutkha packets worth Rs 6.62 lakh packets and 247 cigarette packets during the raids across the district.

ALSO READ: Meet this Gujarat pharmacist on a tobacco de-addiction mission

The SP Kaushal said some traders are indulging in anti-social and illegal activities such as gutkha packets smuggling at a cost of public health. He further said special task force police are monitoring illegal activities in the district. He warned traders that those violating rules will be dealt with strictly.

“The police are maintaining zero tolerance towards banned tobacco and ID liquor which are causing a great danger to public health. If anyone is caught indulging in such practises, severe action would be initiated against them,” SP warned.