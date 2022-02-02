STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tendering process for chikkis transparent’

The State’s plan is to provide peanut chikkis to school students thrice a week under the Jagannanna Gorumuddalu scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The process of finalising tenders for procuring peanut brittle (chikkis) for schoolchildren is being conducted in a transparent manner, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said on Tuesday.Condemning the false propaganda being made through a section of the media on the competitive tendering processes for purchasing chikkis and eggs, the minister warned of initiating legal action against those spreading the rumours. 

The State’s plan is to provide peanut chikkis to school students thrice a week under the Jagannanna Gorumuddalu scheme. Suresh said the tendering process is devoid of any scope for corruption.Considering the Covid-19 situation, chikkis would be delivered to students in multi-layered packets. The minister said 20 firms are participating in the tendering process. 

