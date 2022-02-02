Vinod Jain sent to 14 days’ judicial remand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Vinod Jain, who is accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl, which allegedly drove her to suicide, was on Tuesday sent to judicial remand for two weeks after he was produced in the POCSO court here on Tuesday. Later, Jain (55) was shifted to Machilipatnam sub-jail, police sources said.In a note, the girl wrote that she was ending her life due to sexual harassment by her neighbour, Vinod Jain.Bhavanipuram police arrested Jain on Monday and took his statement in which he reportedly confessed to his crime.