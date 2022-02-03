Aarogyasri CEO inspects Government General Hospital in Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO Vinay Chand carried out surprise checks at Government General Hospital, Eluru in West Godavari district on Wednesday. Vinay Chand verified various treatments offered for the public under the Aarogyasri scheme and basic amenities in the hospital. He proceeded to various wards in the hospital and interacted with the patients. After examining the RT-PCR laboratory at the hospital, Vinay Kumar made suggestions to the staff and directed them to collect covid samples without any delay.