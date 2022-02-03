STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aarogyasri CEO inspects Government General Hospital in Eluru

Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO Vinay Chand carried out surprise checks at Government General Hospital, Eluru in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:39 AM

Hospital

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO Vinay Chand carried out surprise checks at Government General Hospital, Eluru in West Godavari district on Wednesday. Vinay Chand verified various treatments offered for the public under the Aarogyasri scheme and basic amenities in the hospital. He proceeded to various wards in the hospital and interacted with the patients. After examining the RT-PCR laboratory at the hospital, Vinay Kumar made suggestions to the staff and directed them to collect covid samples without any delay.

