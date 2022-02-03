KL university students undertake village survey

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed-to-be-University has undertaken a survey in three villages adopted by the students to make them free of litigations by providing free legal aid, arbitrations, conciliation process and spreading legal awareness.

The two-day survey was part of a massive pilot project the university has taken up in association with AP Legal Services Authority in Guntur. As many as 100 BBA LLB and LLB students of the KL College of Law at Vaddeswaram were involved in survey which saw the participation of more than 800 villagers.

The students made house visits to collect date, which was then analysed and classified. The study would utilize the results to provide feedback on the present state of rural areas and facilitate effective administrative mechanisms for the benefit of the villagers. The university said in a media statement that the survey identified over 230 issues faced by the villagers.