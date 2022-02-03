State government employees take out Chalo Vijayawada protest demanding rollback of new PRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of government employees under the aegis of the PRC Struggle Committee, took out a massive protest rally -- Chalo Vijayawada -- at BRTS Road on Thursday in protest against the new PRC, despite the restrictions imposed by the State Government.

Though permission was denied for the protest rally, a large number of government employees came to Vijayawada from different places in different modes. The majority of them arrived at APNGO home and dharna chowk, from where the rally commenced, and on the way, several others joined.

Police installed barricades at different locations in Vijayawada city on the routes leading to BRTS, however, protesting employees arrived at BRTS and took out a massive rally. The efforts to detain the employees at different places to prevent them from attending the protest rally proved futile.

Rising 'We Want Justice' slogans, employees took out the protest rally and staged a protest on BRTS Road. Speaking to mediapersons, several employees leaders reiterated their demand for the rollback of GOs issued for implementation of the revised pay scale as per the new PRC, payment of January salary as per old wages, and disclose the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report on PRC.

"Our demands are genuine and just. Government should reconsider its decision and concede our demands," he said. Staff associations leaders said and warned of intensifying the agitation if there is no response from the government.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada police diverted traffic coming towards BRTS road and similar curbs were imposed on the traffic coming to Vijayawas from different places. A large number of police personnel were deployed on various points of BRTS road.