Weaver’s family suicide: Panel blames government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP fact-finding committee on Friday submitted its report on the factors that led to the joint suicide of a Pedana weaver’s family, to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The five-member panel cited the family’s financial ailments and the indifference of the YSRC government as the primary reasons that drove three members of the family to suicide in 17th ward of Pedana municipality, Krishna district on January 31.The committee informed Naidu that the family was solely dependent on handloom work for their livelihood.

The committee comprised MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, A Rammohan Rao, G Chiranjeevi, MS Raju and Vavilala Sarala Devi.The report said weaver Kasam Padmanabham and his wife and son killed themselves as they could not repay loans amounting Rs 4.5 lakh due to their bad finances.