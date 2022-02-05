STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weaver’s family suicide: Panel blames government

The TDP fact-finding committee on Friday submitted its report on the factors that led to the joint suicide of a Pedana weaver’s family, to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Published: 05th February 2022 09:12 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

The five-member panel cited the family’s financial ailments and the indifference of the YSRC government as the primary reasons that drove three members of the family to suicide in 17th ward of Pedana municipality, Krishna district on January 31.The committee informed Naidu that the family was solely dependent on handloom work for their livelihood.

The committee comprised MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, A Rammohan Rao, G Chiranjeevi, MS Raju and Vavilala Sarala Devi.The report said weaver Kasam Padmanabham and his wife and son killed themselves as they could not repay loans amounting Rs 4.5 lakh due to their bad finances.

