Dowry harassment case gets a kidnap twist

A Former IAS officer’s brother has been kidnapped from his residence on Friday night, his family members alleged on Saturday. 
 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Former IAS officer’s brother has been kidnapped from his residence on Friday night, his family members alleged on Saturday. Subba Rao and Mani, parents of the missing man PV Rajasekhar Joshi alleged that he was kidnapped by a few men sent by their son-in-law PV Sunil Kumar, currently the chief of APCID. 

Ramu and Mani said three men, claiming to be CID officers, visited their Kondapur residence on Friday night and took away Joshi, a deputy manager with ONGC in Rajamahendravaram. They alleged that the men took Joshi away without serving a  notice. They demanded that he be produced before a court or police station, if he was arrested in a dowry harassment case.

Joshi’s wife Sandhya had lodged a harassment complaint against him in September 2018. In her complaint, she said Joshi was given cash, household items, orchard and a car when they got married in 1999. A few years later, Joshi, his parents, and sister Aruna started harassing her for more dowry, Sandhya alleged. 

“Sunil manipulated Sandhya and put pressure on the police to register a case.  He is taking revenge as our daughter had filed a domestic violence case against him,” Joshi’s parents alleged. APCID chief Kumar did not respond to allegations of kidnap. City police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata was unavailable for comment. 

