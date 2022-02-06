STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Village volunteer ends life over ‘stomach ache’

A 25-year-old village volunteer reportedly committed suicide late on Friday night as he was unable to bear severe stomach pain. 

Published: 06th February 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old village volunteer reportedly committed suicide late on Friday night as he was unable to bear severe stomach pain. 

According to Nandigama police, the volunteer was identified as Bhukya Nagendra Babu, a resident of Kammavaripalem village. Family members told police that Babu was suffering from severe stomach pain for the past one month and had even consulted a doctor in Vijayawada. Despite taking treatment, he could not get relief and took the extreme step unable to bear the pain. 

Based on a complaint from family members, Nandigama police rushed to the spot and ordered for a detailed investigation behind the death of the volunteer. “A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is underway,” police said.

Suicide Helpline 

OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Suicide Stomach ache
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp