Village volunteer ends life over ‘stomach ache’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old village volunteer reportedly committed suicide late on Friday night as he was unable to bear severe stomach pain.

According to Nandigama police, the volunteer was identified as Bhukya Nagendra Babu, a resident of Kammavaripalem village. Family members told police that Babu was suffering from severe stomach pain for the past one month and had even consulted a doctor in Vijayawada. Despite taking treatment, he could not get relief and took the extreme step unable to bear the pain.

Based on a complaint from family members, Nandigama police rushed to the spot and ordered for a detailed investigation behind the death of the volunteer. “A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC and investigation is underway,” police said.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000