Depressed by academic pressure, intermediate student commits suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old intermediate student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room at a private college under Kankipadu police station limits on Saturday night. He allegedly took the extreme step as he was upset over poor academic performance.

According to Kankipadu police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the deceased student was identified as K Jagannath Reddy of Kadapa district. The incident came to light at around 10 pm when Jagannath’s roommates found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police said Jagannath was studying intermediate second year (BiPC) at Sri Chaitanya College in Gosala campus and was recently shifted to another section as he failed to secure good marks in the internal examinations conducted by the college. He was reportedly depressed for the last two days as his parents scolded him over the change in section and also due to pressure from college.

The private college management alerted the cops who reached the spot and took Jagannath to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. Police said before committing suicide, he left a note stating the reason behind his decision.

“In the suicide note recovered from his room, the victim said he was ending his life as he was unable to bear the academic pressure. He also added that he had failed to make his parents proud,” inspector Kasi Viswanath said.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (death due to hanging) at Kankipadu police station and investigation is on. Jagannath’s father works at the irrigation department in Kadapa.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000