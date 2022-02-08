STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biryani vendor attacked over chicken pieces in Vijayawada

A construction worker attacked a biryani vendor with an iron rod after he allegedly gave him less chicken pieces.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:16 AM

An argument broke out between the two groups which progressed into a brawl.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A construction worker attacked a biryani vendor with an iron rod after he allegedly gave him less chicken pieces. The incident happened in Kodur village under Vuyyur mandal of Krishna district. The issue came to light on Monday after the injured man was admitted to a hospital. 

According to Kodur sub-inspector P Nagaraju, the injured was identified as Shaik Jilani Basha alias Babji. He sold biryani on a vehicle at Masjid Centre for a living. On Sunday, a heated argument broke between Jaragu Amanna (38) and Basha. The construction worker alleged that Basha served him less chicken pieces.

Amanna was reportedly in an inebriated state and attacked Basha with an iron road. “Amanna created nuisance in the area under the influence of alcohol and attacked the vendor for serving him less chicken pieces when he ordered biryani,” sub-inspector Nagaraju said. 

The biryani vendor received nose, forehead and face injuries. He was admitted to Machilipatnam GGH with the help of locals. “A case has been registered against Amanna for attacking Jilani and took him to the custody,” the SI added. 
 

