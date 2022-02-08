Plan to set up small-scale industries in housing layouts in Krishna district, Vijayawada 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is contemplating about establishing small-scale industries (SSIs) near Jagananna housing layouts to provide employment opportunities for the beneficiaries. A proposal in this regard was sent to the Department of Industries seeking their support for the initiative. Response to the proposal is awaited.

Disclosing the details, Collector J Nivas said urban housing has become a major challenge for the administration in the district. “The district has a total of 1,284 layouts. Levelling has not been taken up in more than 100 layouts so far. Contractors and the government have taken the responsibility for constructing houses in 90 per cent of the layouts. At present, 1,800 basements have been developed in the Nunna layout adjacent to the city and the works are progressing at a brisk pace,” the Collector said.

Elaborating on the idea behind establishing such industries, Nivas said, several beneficiaries who are working in Vijayawada have been allocated houses at Kondapavuluru, Surampalli and Velagaluru. It has become a tough task for them to regularly visit the house sites which are 10-12 km far away from the city. Once the construction is completed, the beneficiaries will have to travel to Vijayawada for their employment. The small scale industries will provide job opportunities for them in their layout and will also help reduce their transportation charges, the Collector said and added people can reach home easily as well.

The district administration is mulling over establishing small scale industries for garments and biscuits near the housing layouts, he said.Recently, a brick manufacturing unit was established near Nunna layout. These bricks are utilised for developing the housing facility in the layout. Plans are underway to establish similar brick manufacturing units at housing layouts in Penamaluru and Ibrahimpatnam. Nivas said a ring road will be also developed that will connect Kondapavuluru, Kondapalli and Surampalli layouts.

