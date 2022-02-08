Vijayawada South Central Railway rakes in Rs 3.86 crore for ticketless travel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway earned Rs 3.96 crore from intense ticket checking drives during the month of January. During this Sankranti season, staff undertook drives at railway stations and in trains to curb ticketless travel.Senior divisional commercial manager P Bhaskar Reddy said, a total 57,608 cases were booked and an amount of Rs 3.96 crore was realised and 54,313 were booked for travelling without a ticket and an amount of Rs 3.86 crore was realised.