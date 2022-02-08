STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada South Central Railway rakes in Rs 3.86 crore for ticketless travel

Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway earned Rs 3.96 crore from intense ticket checking drives during the month of January.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:05 AM

South Central Railways

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway earned Rs 3.96 crore from intense ticket checking drives during the month of January. During this Sankranti season, staff undertook drives at railway stations and in trains to curb ticketless travel.Senior divisional commercial manager P Bhaskar Reddy said, a total 57,608 cases were booked and an amount of Rs 3.96 crore was realised and 54,313 were booked for travelling without a ticket and an amount of Rs 3.86 crore was realised. 

