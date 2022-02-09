Aim to ensure zero loss of life & property: NDRF DG

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General Atul Karwal accompanied by Commander Jahed Khan inspected the facilities at the 10th NDRF Battalion in Kondapavuluru Village of Gannavaram Mandal on Tuesday.During his visit, the NDRF personnel demonstrated various rescue operation techniques and mock drills that are followed during a time of crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Karwal said steps are being taken to renovate the regional disaster response centres and increase the number to 26. Arrangements are in full swing to conduct the annual conference at Kolkata on February 24 and 25. Discussions will be held on the future course of action and strengthening of the NDRF.Later, Atul Karwal inspected training centres, administration departments, and staff dormitories.

He convened a meeting with the officers and then met the staff and instructed them on how to operate the team in times of disaster. Especially since NDRF does not have helicopter facilities, the DG said they were holding talks with Indian Airlines officials and that they have agreed to provide helicopters for relief operations when needed.

“NDRF in collaboration with the State disaster team carried out rescue operations jointly. Efforts are also being made to provide relief measures to prevent 100 per cent property and loss of life in times of disaster,” he said.

Stating that there was no proposal to set up an exclusive battalion for women, Karwal said while a battalion should comprise 108 personnel, the Kondapavulur NDRF currently has 18 women personnel only.He added that steps are being taken to increase the number of women personnel and train women, recognise their talent and provide their services to all departments.