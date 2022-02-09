Will help blade-batch members to reform: CTF Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officers of the Commissioner’s Taskforce (CTF) organised a counselling session for suspected blade-batch members in North Zone on Tuesday. The police called as many as 50 members including their family members and counselled them not to indulge in anti-social activities. CTF police spoke to the offenders and their family members and told them that the police department is trying to rehabilitate those willing to begin a new life.

“The police department will help those who want to start a new life leaving by bad habits like consuming ganja and indulging in offences behind,” said the CTF police. They further said they are collecting all the information pertaining to suspects, including their phone numbers, present and permanent address. “Activities of suspected blade-batch members are being monitored. Stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in anti-social activities disturbing law and order,” CTF officials warned.