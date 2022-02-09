STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Will help blade-batch members to reform: CTF Vijayawada

The police called as many as 50 members including their family members and counselled them not to indulge in anti-social activities. 

Published: 09th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police Illustration

(Express illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officers of the Commissioner’s Taskforce (CTF) organised a counselling session for suspected blade-batch members in North Zone on Tuesday. The police called as many as 50 members including their family members and counselled them not to indulge in anti-social activities. CTF police spoke to the offenders and their family members and told them that the police department is trying to rehabilitate those willing to begin a new life. 

“The police department will help those who want to start a new life leaving by bad habits like consuming ganja and indulging in offences behind,” said the CTF police. They further said they are collecting all the information pertaining to suspects, including their phone numbers, present and permanent address. “Activities of suspected blade-batch members are being monitored. Stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in anti-social activities disturbing law and order,” CTF officials warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissioner’s Taskforce Counselling North Zone Anti social
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp