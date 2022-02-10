Girl found dead in Vijayawada, cops suspect sexual assault by uncle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 11-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Subabul fields near Keesara village under Kanchikacherla police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The minor girl was reportedly a ragpicker and a resident of the same village. Police suspected that her uncle killed her fearing she might reveal to her parents that she was sexually assaulted by him.

According to Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy, the incident happened on Tuesday night and came to light on Wednesday morning when the villagers noticed the girl lying unconscious without any clothes on in the Subabul fields in the village. They informed the Tahsildar and the police immediately.

Upon receiving the information, Kanchikacherla police rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene of crime. They shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

DSP Nageswara Reddy said the girl’s parents were ragpickers too and used to sell scrap for a living. The parents on Monday left their daughter with her grandparents in Keesara as they had to go to Mylavaram.

The girl’s grandmother told police that under the pretext of collecting scrap, the girl’s uncle P Saidulu came to Keesara on Monday and took her to an isolated place in the fields. He smothered her to death, she added.

“We are ascertaining the reasons behind the death as to what led Saidulu kill his own brother’s daughter,” the DSP said. He further said police are also investigating whether the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. “Special teams have been formed to nab the accused who is at large. Investigation is underway,” the DSP added.