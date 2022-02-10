Maintain quality of midday meals, asserts Vijayawada Civic body chief 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner P Ranjith Basha has directed the officials concerned to provide quality meals for the students in the schools across the city.

The civic body chief on Wednesday inspected the facilities and teaching methods at DGVR Municipal Primary School in Gunadala and inquired about the government services being implemented in the school. He instructed the teachers to perform their duties properly and pay attention to the students.

Basha inspected the mid-day meal scheme being implemented in the school and asks the management to bring problems related to the menu, if any, to his attention. He directed the agency providing the meals to provide nutritious food without compromising on the quality. He later inspected the facilities at the Anganwadi Centre on the premises