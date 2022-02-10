Neighbour rapes woman in Vijayawada while his wife records incident 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Ajit Singh Nagar while his wife recorded the incident and further blackmailed her with the video. The incident happened on February 3 and came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with Disha police on Wednesday.

According to Disha police station ACP VV Naidu, the woman got married to a caterer five years ago and was residing in a rented house in Ajit Singh Nagar along with their two children. The accused couple Dileep and Tulasi lived in the same apartment. Tulasi befriended the victim.

The woman, in her complaint, said Dileep and Tulasi barged into her house at 11 pm on February 3 when her husband was not home. She said Dileep sexually assaulted her at knife point while his wife recorded the incident and further blackmailed her.

“The next day, Dileep committed the crime again and threatened her of uploading the photos on the internet and sending them to her husband if she did not oblige by their orders. The woman was sent to Vijayawada GGH for medical tests,” ACP Naidu said.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the couple under IPC Sections 376(2), 354B, 354D and 109. “A team of police traced the accused couple in Tenali. They are being interrogated,” the ACP added.