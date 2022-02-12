Accused in 11-year-old girl’s murder case arrested in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police on Friday arrested the accused in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl.The girl was found dead in a field near Keesara village.The police traced the accused at Visannapet, while he was trying to flee to Telangana.On Wednesday morning, some villagers noticed the girl in the field and immediately informed the police.

Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy said four special teams were formed to trace the accused. He said the girl’s parents were ragpickers. They left their daughter with her grandparents in Keesara as they had to go to Mylavaram.

The girl’s uncle P Saidulu reportedly took the girl to the field on pretext of collecting scrap, where he molested her and killed her. “We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind the killing. The accused will be produced in the court soon after preliminary interrogation,” DSP Nageswara Reddy said.