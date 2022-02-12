STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two killed in road accident in Vijayawada, case booked

The bodies were sent to Vijayawada GGH for post mortem, said Patamata inspector R Suresh Reddy. The police booked a case.

Published: 12th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle, on which they were commuting, was reportedly hit by a speeding truck near Prasadampadu village under Patamata police station limits on Friday. The deceased were identified as M Srinivasa Rao and his mother Tulasi Kumari.

They were on their way to Vijayawada from Boddapadu village when the tragedy struck them. The police suspect the truck driver’s negligence led to the accident and took him into custody. The bodies were sent to Vijayawada GGH for post mortem, said Patamata inspector R Suresh Reddy. The police booked a case.

