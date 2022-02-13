STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media posts against judges: CBI arrests three more accused

Published: 13th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI arrested three more accused in Hyderabad on Saturday in connection with the case filed by it for making alleged derogatory remarks on social media against judges and the judiciary. 

The arrested three have been identified as lawyers Kalanidhi Gopala Krishna and Metta Chandrasekhar, and a Hyderabad-based software engineer. They were taken to the CBI office in Koti, Hyderabad, and later produced before the competent court in Vijayawada after medical tests. 

With this, the number of accused arrested in the case went up to 14. Two more persons are yet to be arrested. On November 11, 2021, the CBI registered a case under sections 153(A), 504, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of IT Act, 2000 against 16 persons for making derogatory remarks against judges and judiciary. 

Prior to that, the APCID registered 12 FIRs on the issue. The case was handed over to the CBI following High Court orders while hearing writ petition 9166/2020. The CBI said the accused made derogatory social posts against judges, intentionally targeting them following some verdicts delivered by the HC judges in 2020.

