Andhra Pradesh: 2-yr-old falls in vessel of hot sambar, dies

VIJAYAWADA: Birthday celebrations turned tragic for Siva and Bhanumati as their two-year-old daughter, who was playing near the kitchen area, died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambar. The incident occurred at Kalagara village in Vissannapet mandal on Sunday evening. The toddler, identified as Tejaswini, succumbed to the burns on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada.

Vissannapet police said, Tejaswini was playing in front of her house where her birthday was being celebrated. While her parents were busy serving food to the guests who attended the party, she went to the kitchen area, climbed a chair while playing and fell inside the vessel.

On noticing the incident, the parents rushed her to the nearby hospital in Thiruvur for treatment. She was later shifted to another private hospital in Vijayawada on the recommendation of the doctors. Police said, Tejaswini suffered severe burns and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. Vissannapet police have registered a case of accidental death and investigation is underway. A pall of gloom descended the family following the Tejaswini’s death.