STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body worker killed as car rams road cleaning vehicle

Four others injured, condition of one worker stated to be critical

Published: 15th February 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

According to Patamata police inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy, the incident happened around 6 am when the deceased, identified as Shaik Nagurbee, along with four other workers was cleaning the road.

According to Patamata police inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy, the incident happened around 6 am when the deceased, identified as Shaik Nagurbee, along with four other workers was cleaning the road.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman sanitation worker of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) died on the spot and four other workers were injured after a speeding car rammed the road cleaning machine on Benz Circle flyover on Monday morning.

According to Patamata police inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy, the incident happened around 6 am when the deceased, identified as Shaik Nagurbee, along with four other workers was cleaning the road. A speeding car hit the vehicle after it lost its control while allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle. 

Noticing the incident, passersby rushed to the spot and informed the police. The injured were rushed to Vijayawada GGH for treatment. “The car driver, identified as Mohan, was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections for causing death due to negligence while driving,” said Suresh Reddy. 

VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) G Geetha Bai told TNIE that the civic body is monitoring the health condition of the injured workers. Condition of one of the staff is reportedly critical. She also said Nagurbee’s family will be given `5 lakh aid and a job to one of the family members. 

On learning about the incident, National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) member Dr PP Vava visited Vijayawada GGH and inquired about the health condition of the four sanitation workers. He further assured support to family of the deceased and injured from NCSK.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp