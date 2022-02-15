Vijayawada civic body worker killed as car rams road cleaning vehicle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman sanitation worker of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) died on the spot and four other workers were injured after a speeding car rammed the road cleaning machine on Benz Circle flyover on Monday morning.

According to Patamata police inspector Ravi Suresh Reddy, the incident happened around 6 am when the deceased, identified as Shaik Nagurbee, along with four other workers was cleaning the road. A speeding car hit the vehicle after it lost its control while allegedly trying to overtake another vehicle.

Noticing the incident, passersby rushed to the spot and informed the police. The injured were rushed to Vijayawada GGH for treatment. “The car driver, identified as Mohan, was taken into custody and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections for causing death due to negligence while driving,” said Suresh Reddy.

VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) G Geetha Bai told TNIE that the civic body is monitoring the health condition of the injured workers. Condition of one of the staff is reportedly critical. She also said Nagurbee’s family will be given `5 lakh aid and a job to one of the family members.

On learning about the incident, National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) member Dr PP Vava visited Vijayawada GGH and inquired about the health condition of the four sanitation workers. He further assured support to family of the deceased and injured from NCSK.

