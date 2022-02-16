STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unclog Guntatippa drain regularly: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

VMC chief inspects drain after receiving plaint, urges officials to find permanent solution 

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner P Ranjit Basha directed the officials concerned to identify a permanent solution for preventing pollution and the sewage problem in Guntatippa drain near Prasadampadu. In response to a complaint lodged by villagers from Prasadampadu during the Spandana programme, the civic body chief along with the authorities concerned inspected the Guntatippa drain on Tuesday.

A few months ago, the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) and Krishna district administration have set their sights on minimizing pollution from Guntatippa drain, following directions from the Chief Minister’s Office. The officials then installed an iron mesh on both sides of the culvert on NH-16 to prevent further blockage of the drain. 

During his visit, the officials explained to the Commissioner that Guntatippa drain, which starts at Jawahar Autonagar flows for a distance of 13 kilometers and merges with the Ryves Canal at Prasadampadu rice mill junction. Due to the irregular flow of sewage, the sludge was recently removed from the drain and covered with roofing sheets and iron mesh to prevent the stench emanating it. 

Basha inspected the flow of sewage in the Guntatippa drain, which is about 2 km long, from Bellam Vari Veedhi to Sri Sakthi Kalyanamandapam at the field-level and instructed officials to remove garbage obstructing the flow in the drain from time to time. 

At the recently established gratings in the Prasadampadu area, the VMC chief observed that the sewage flow was irregular due to frequent blockage caused by waste accumulation, which further inconvenienced the local residents. Authorities have been instructed to set up sanitation workers to remove any garbage deposits at the grating from time to time, Ranjit Basha said. Chief engineer M Prabhakara Rao, chief medical officer Dr G Geetabai were present.

Efforts on to minimise pollution from drain

