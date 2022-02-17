STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Architecture varsity to hold week-long science expo from Feb 22

DRDO, ISRO and other reputed organisations will participate in the exhibition and demonstrate their products and innovations during the festival. 

Published: 17th February 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

School of Planning and Architecture students celebrate at convocation ceremony in Vijayawada on Friday. (Representational photo I P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Culture, in association with Vigyan Prasar, will organise a week-long National-Level Science Festival from February 22 to 28 in various parts of the country including Vijayawada, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) registrar KV Umamaheswara Rao said. 

A brochure in this regard was unveiled by the registrar along with other staff at SPA Campus here on Wednesday. Disclosing the details to the mediapersons, Rao said the week-long festival, which is open to all, will feature different types of programmes and expos aimed at inculcating scientific knowledge among the students. 

DRDO, ISRO and other reputed organisations will participate in the exhibition and demonstrate their products and innovations during the festival. The event is organised as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” being celebrated across the country. Lectures, literary activities, science expo, book exhibitions, science magic, science experiments including hands-on activities, cultural shows, etc will be held at the institute, he said. 

