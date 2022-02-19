Andhra couple held for selling ganja at ‘beauty parlour’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police on Friday arrested a woman in Gudlavalleru town allegedly for smuggling and peddling of ganja. They also recovered 550 grams of the contraband from the woman’s residence. The accused has been identified as Shaik Haleemunissa Begum.

According to police, Haleemunissa runs a beauty parlour in the town along with her alleged boyfriend Sadik. They allegedly sold ganja to college-going students based on references. Sadik was arrested two days ago and he confessed about the racket being operated under the guise of beauty parlour after which police caught the woman red-handedly for possessing ganja.

“Haleemunissa, after separating from her husband, met Sadik who was into illegal business of dealing with ganja and banned tobacco products. They both formed a team and sold ganja to students from the beauty parlour in order to avoid suspicion,” said the police. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them and they will be produced before the district magistrate.

