Andhra's Narasaraopeta Engineering College gets NBA tier-1 college accreditation

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) has been accredited as an NBA Tier-1 college for both ECE and CSE departments. The validity of the accreditation for the two branches is from June 2022 to 2025. The college has received the accreditation for the fourth time. College vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi said, “NEC has never compromised on quality. Recognised as one of the top-ranked institutions in Andhra Pradesh, NEC with its mature systems and processes, has a responsibility to cater the best practices of students.”
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Muslim teen 'bashed up' by police in Karnataka for entering classroom clad in a skull cap and 'creating ruckus'
Indian boxers handed tricky draws at Strandja Memorial, Nikhat Zareen to start in quarters
Third Front on the cards? KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai
Veteran Trinamool leader, Bengal minister Sadhan Pande dies at 71
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' shoot begins
India, Germany share commitment to promoting green growth, clean tech: Minister S Jaishankar