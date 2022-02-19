STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra's Narasaraopeta Engineering College gets NBA tier-1 college accreditation

The validity of the accreditation for the two branches is from June 2022 to 2025.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) has been accredited as an NBA Tier-1 college for both ECE and CSE departments. The validity of the accreditation for the two branches is from June 2022 to 2025. The college has received the accreditation for the fourth time. College vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi said, “NEC has never compromised on quality. Recognised as one of the top-ranked institutions in Andhra Pradesh, NEC with its mature systems and processes, has a responsibility to cater the best practices of students.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narasaraopeta Engineering College NBA tier 1
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp