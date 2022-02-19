Andhra's Narasaraopeta Engineering College gets NBA tier-1 college accreditation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) has been accredited as an NBA Tier-1 college for both ECE and CSE departments. The validity of the accreditation for the two branches is from June 2022 to 2025. The college has received the accreditation for the fourth time. College vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi said, “NEC has never compromised on quality. Recognised as one of the top-ranked institutions in Andhra Pradesh, NEC with its mature systems and processes, has a responsibility to cater the best practices of students.”